AL Ragahavan, the veteran playback singer of Tamil Cinema, passed away in Chennai on June 19. As per leading media reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest today morning and was rushed to a private hospital. He passed away around 7.30am. The demise of AL Ragahavan comes right after a day of Malayalam screenwriter-filmmaker Sachy demise. He passed away on June 18, following a cardiac arrest due to complications following the hip replacement surgery that he had done a few days ago. Sachy Passes Away At 48, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Condoles Demise Of The Malayalam Screenwriter-Director.

Talking about AL Raghavan, he has predominantly worked in Kollywood. But he has also sang songs for Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada film industries. AL Raghavan started his career in the music industry in 1947. He has sung duet numbers with some of the popular singers such as P Susheela, S Janaki, K Jamuna Rani, LR Eswari, TM Soundararajan, JP Chandrababu, GK Venkatesh, and many others. "Odam Polae Namathu", "Azhagamudhe Odi Vaa", "Kannanum Driverum Onnu" are some of this famous songs.

Besides lending voice for some of the popular actors and hit films, AL Ragahavan has also acted in television serials – Alaigal and Ahalya. AL Ragahavan is survived by his wife, MN Rajam, who is also an actress known for her works in Tamil Cinema.

