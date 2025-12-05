Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the movie buffs for making Pushpa: The Rule a phenomenal success as the film completed one year of release on December 4. Allu Arjun Stopped by CISF at the Airport for Mask Removal; Officer Applauded for Strict Security Enforcement (Watch Video).

His latest social media post read, "PUSHPA an unforgettable journey of five years in our life . This movie audience has given us such immense love, strength, and courage to dive deeper into our crafts. We will always be grateful to everyone in this country and beyond for making it a phenomenon (sic)."

Allu Arjun Calls 'Pushpa: The Rule' a ‘Phenomenon’ as Film Completes One Year, Shares Emotional Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

AA further thanked all those who were a part of this 5-year-long journey, including director Sukumar, co-star Arya, producers, distributors, and technicians for their contribution to the project.

Calling working with them an 'honor', Allu Arjun added, "It’s my honour to have walked this journey with all my artists , technicians, the whole unit , producers, distributors & of course the captain @aryasukku garu . I thank each and everyone of you in this journey. With a heart full of gratitude once again … THANK YOU (Folded hands emoji) #Pushpa #Pushpa2 #pushpa2therule."

Continuing to expand its reach, Pushpa 2 will be released in Japan on January 16 next year.

Geek Pictures India, the banner responsible for distributing the film in Japan, took to its official X (previously known as Twitter) timeline and shared, "Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo’ Indian Cinema’s Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas. #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa (sic)."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, along with Sukumar Writings, the sequel takes forward the journey of Pushpa Raj (Played by Allu Arjun), a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, amidst growing threats from his enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Played by Fahadh Faasil ). ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu Blockbuster To Release in Japan on January 16, 2026 – Japanese Trailer Out! (Watch Video).

The second installment in the franchise after Pushpa: The Rise (2021), features Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh as the primary cast.

