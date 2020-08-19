August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day. The idea of celebrating this day is to celebrate the history of photography and its importance and how it has developed over the years. Celebrating the same was actor Alu Arjun who took to Instagram to share an amazing monochrome picture of himself where he is seen holding a DSLR. The actor looked stunning in the black and white picture and we loved his classic way of celebrating this special day and also wishing his fans and other photographers. World Photography Day 2020 Date: Significance and History Associated With the Annual Celebration.

The actor took to Instagram to post a story to celebrate World Photography Day. In his post, he wrote, "Happy World Photography Day". Allu Arjun was seen sporting a sweatshirt and is seen in a full focus mode as he was capturing something with his DSLR in the picture shared by him to celebrate this day. The monochrome snap is an amazing click for sure and what better way to celebrate Photography day than to post a picture of oneself clicking a snap. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy Define Elegance and Beauty in Manish Malhotra's Outfits At Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's Engagement Ceremony.

Check Out Allu Arjun's Post Here:

It's amazing to see Allu Arjun getting behind the lens for a change. As for the actor's on-screen work, fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming project Pushpa to release soon. The Sukumar directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj in lead roles. After delays due to COVID-19 situation, the film is expected to release in January 2021.

