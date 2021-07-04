Today is the birth anniversary of the legendary revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju. He led the Rampa Rebellion in 1922-24 against the Britishers after they passed the 1882 Madras Forest Act restricting the tribes in the forest. He led an army of members of the tribe and other sympathisers to fight the British forces. He is one of the most respectable and honourable freedom fighters from down South. Ram Charan's character in SS Rajamouli's RRR Movie is modelled after him but there's a minor twist. In the historical fantasy movie, Alluri Sitarama Raju teams up with Komaram Bheem against the Britishers. Charan did a lot of preparation after taking up the role. RRR: Cyberabad Traffic Police Twitter Handle Adds Helmets to Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s New Poster and Calls it ‘Perfect’; RRR Team Points Out A Flaw

Ram Charan told TOI last year, "Alluri Sitarama Raju is a very important figure in the history of the Telugu states. He’s a very powerful character and I’m honoured to play him. I put in a lot of preparation and hardwork to get it right. I did my homework and attended workshops before getting ready for the shoot. It’s a special role for a special film." RRR Movie: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Have Completed Dubbing In Two Languages; Just Two Songs Left To Be Filmed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Fun Fact: RRR Movie isn't the first film to speak about the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. In 1974, a movie titled Alluri Sitarama Raju had released and became the highest-grossing Telugu movie of that year. It also earned many laurels included National Film Award For Best Lyrics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).