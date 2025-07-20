Putting out an adorable birthday post for his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, who has now turned a teenager, Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Sunday said that he loved his daughter who was always lighting up his life. Mahesh Babu Says Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ ‘Deserves All the Love Coming Its Way’ (See Post)

Taking to his Instagram timeline to pen a birthday greeting, Mahesh Babu, who posted a picture of himself with his daughter, wrote, "And just like that… she’s a teenager! Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni. Always lighting up my life. Love you so much." Badminton player P V Sindhu too greeted Sitara on the occasion. Responding to Mahesh Babu's post, she wrote, "Happy, happy birthday, Sitara! Wishing you endless years of happiness and love." ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Join Venkatesh Daggubati at the Success Party of His Makar Sankranti Release (View Pics)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is now working on ace director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus that is being tentatively referred to as #SSMB29. Sources in the industry claim that actor Mahesh Babu will perform all the stunts in the film himself without opting for a body double. The film has consistently been in the news in recent times for a number of reasons. Interestingly, S S Rajamouli has chosen to work with a different cinematographer for this film instead of his favourite cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar.

It may be recalled that KK Senthil Kumar was the cinematographer for a number of blockbusters that Rajamouli directed including films like Magadheera, Baahubali -The Beginning and RRR. Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar in an interview to a vernacular media house said that Rajamouli wanted to work with someone new in SSMB29 and that is why he was not there as the cinematographer of the film. ‘This Win Was Written in the Stars’, Says Telugu Star Mahesh Babu Post RCB's IPL Title Win After 18 Years.

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

