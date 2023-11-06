Actress Amala Paul has tied the knot with her partner Jagat Desai in a dreamy wedding here, and said that she is celebrating the love and grace that brought them together. Amala was earlier married to director Al Vijay, but they got divorced in 2017. Taking to social media, Jagat shared lovestruck pictures with his ladylove Amala, wherein both can be seen in matching lavender outfits. Amala Paul Marries Longtime Boyfriend Jagat Desai in Kochi; Check Out First Pics of the Newlyweds!

See Pictures Of Amala and Jagat's Wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

Amala wore a lavender lehenga with a choker and earrings. She kept her hair open with white flowers on it. The actress opted for a minimal dewy makeup The pictures have a backdrop of a riverside. The geo tag location is Bolgatty, Kochi. Jagat captioned the post: “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.” Amala wrote: “Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together... #Married to my divine masculine... Seeking your love and blessings”.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara. She was last seen in Bholaa. She next has Aadujeevitham, and Dvija in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).