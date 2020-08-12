Director Siva is known for his works in South Cinema – Kollywood and Tollywood. Before he made his directorial debut, Siva has shot various films, he has worked as a cinematographer. Then in 2008, Siva made his debut as a director with the Telugu film Souryam. In 2011, he made his directorial debut in Tamil Cinema with the film Siruthai that was a remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu flick Vikramarkudu. Today, this ace filmmaker has turned a year older and fans have wished him on Twitter by using the hashtag #HBDDearestDirectorSiva. Superstar Rajinikanth Celebrates His 69th Birthday with Director Siva and Team (Watch Video).

Siva, the son of documentary photographer Jayakumar, has directed films such as Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam, Viswasam, among others. Yes, his maximum collaboration has been with Thala Ajith and fans hope to see this blockbuster actor – director combo to team up again. On the occasion of Siva’s 43rd birthday, fans have shared some amazing BTS stills of the filmmaker, his pics with Thala Ajith and other leading superstars of south and also shared thoughtful birthday messages for him. Let’s take a look at the tweets posted by fans for him. Annaatthe: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Film Is All Set for Pongal 2021 Release.

#HBDDearestDirectorSiva

On Behalf of #Rajinikanth Fans Wishing you a very Happy Birthday to @directorsiva Eagerly waiting for #Annaatthe Release #HBDDearestDirectorSiva 😊 pic.twitter.com/zxISDGt3d5 — RAJINI FANS TRENDS (@RajniFansTrend) August 12, 2020

Fans Are Waiting For Annaatthe

Love this man ❤️. Many criticized and trolled for Vivegam but came back with bang with viswasamand slapped haters 😎. His character tho 😍👌 Waiting for Anatthhe🔥#HBDDearestDirectorSiva pic.twitter.com/1HsaMWFIuq — Akshay S Nair (@CinemaLiebe) August 12, 2020

Tons Of Love From Thala Ajith Fans

Happy Birthday siva sir love n respect from thala fans ❤❤🎂🎂💐💐#HBDDearestDirectorSiva pic.twitter.com/kcGH2yQZqZ — rajesh Ak (@valimai1988) August 12, 2020

Siva + Ajith = Blockbuster

"Veeram Train fight scene" "Vedalam Transformation scene" "Vivegam All Fight scenes" "Viswasam Climax scene" Happy birthday to our Blockbuster Director @directorsiva ❤️ On behalf of #ThalaAjith Fans..Waiting For another BB COMBO 🔥💥#HBDDearestDirectorSiva #Valimai pic.twitter.com/6zNh0JIgDE — Şhiงค_thคlค (@Shiva_thala__07) August 12, 2020

Best Wishes From Thalapathy Vijay Fans

Birthday Wishes From Thalaiva Fans

Meanwhile, Siva’s upcoming project titled Annaatthe features superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. It also features Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori and Vela Ramamoorthy. Produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, the makers are yet to make an announcement on the film’s release date.

