Vignesh Shivan reacted to Nayanthara's cool new posters of her character from Jawan, in which she is seen holding a gun and wearing sunglasses with a vest. Her husband penned a sweet note telling her how proud he is of her journey, and how far she has come from being a Shah Rukh Khan fan, watching only his films, to now working opposite him in Jawan. Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's Film Is High on Action, Drama and Thrills.

View Vignesh's Full Tweet:

Happy & Proud of you thangamey #Nayanthara ❤️❤️ From being a fan of Shahrukh sir & binge watching only his movies ! Like literally only his movies !!! To Acting opposite to him in such a big film! Your journey is jus starting ❤️🫡😇☺️ You are soooo inspiring dear wife… https://t.co/6ZkGJtwrir — VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) July 17, 2023

