Superstar Yash turns a year older today and there is no better celebration of his birthday than Hombale Films hinting a yet another film with him. Hombale films, who have given Yash a phenomenal break in his career with KGF and KGF 2 has taken the Kannada industry a notch higher with this big feat at the box office. Now taking to social media, they wished Yash a very Happy Birthday and hinted on joining hands for a new project. Yash Birthday Special: 5 Rustic, Suave And Fashionable Looks Of The KGF Star.

They wrote: "#KGFChapter2 was a Gargantuan one, waiting for another Monster soon. To the man who shaped up the dream and took it beyond. Wishing you a very happy rocking birthday our Rocking Star@TheNameIsYash. Have a rocking one and a phenomenal year ahead! #HBDRockingStarYash #HombaleFilms" Yash and Hombale Films both have basked in a very successful 2022 with their film KGF2 being one of the highest grossers of the year. Yash Birthday: Fans Wish 'Rocking Star' and Wants Him to Announce KGF Chapter 3 Soon!.

Yash booked a phenomenal success at the box office with Hombale KGF 2's first-day collection of Rs 54 Cr. in the Hindi market and marked big on the global front by collecting 1200 Cr. Hombale Films has truly owned 2022 with just 2 releases. KGF 2 and Kantara have emerged as the two biggest hits of the year that not only ruled over the hearts of the masses but also booked massive success at the domestic and global box office. Ahead of this, Hombale Films is all set to bring yet another blockbuster in 2023 with Salaar.

