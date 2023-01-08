New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): It's the birthday of Kannada cinema's 'Rocking Star'. Naveen Kumar Gowda, who is famous by his stage name Yash, has been a formidable figure in the film industry of Karnataka. Ever since he starred as the swashbuckling hero 'Rocky' in the blockbuster 'K.G.F.' franchise, neither he nor the cinema of the South Indian state has looked back.

Starting off as an actor in theatre, Yash has gone on to star in a number of television and film projects prior to hitting gold with his magnum opus. His unabashedly rustic yet suave looks have sent his fans into a frenzy a number of times. As he turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best fashion moments of the actor from his Instagram.

The 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2' star exuded class and confidence in this all-white look. He made an interesting fusion of fashion choices as he combined an off-white blazer and pants with a white kurta, instead of the more commonly worn t-shirt. His brown shoes added a nice little pop of colour to the overall outfit.

The 'Raja Huli' actor appeared nothing short of dapper in this grey-blue tuxedo paired with a black shirt. The little pops of gold glimmering from his belt, shoes and the rings on his fingers complete his classic superstar look.

In yet another classic look, the 'Googly' actor wore a navy-blue suit with white stripes, which he paired with a white t-shirt. His dense beard and open hair accentuated the overall style quotient of the look.

While suits undoubtedly look amazing on the 'Masterpiece' actor, pulling off a killer look in casual attire is also effortless for him. Dressed in a checkered cardigan paired with a red shirt and black jeans, he looked quite cool and street-smart.

Takes our blues away in his blue ethnic outfit, Yash showed yet another side to his versatile fashion sense. Donning a blue kurta with a matching waistcoat, the 'Gajakesari' actor lit up the frame in this simple yet suave look. (ANI)

