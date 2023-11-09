Bandra is the upcoming Malayalam film written by Udaykrishna and directed by Arun Gopy. The film is one of the most-anticipated films of Dileep. He would be seen playing the character Alan “Aala” Alexander Dominic. He would reportedly be seen portraying a character with multiple layers. Bandra would also mark Tamannaah’s debut in Malayalam Cinema. Apart from her, Bollywood hunk Dino Morea too would be making his Malayalam Cinema debut with this movie. While talking about his character, Dino told OTTPlay, “He’s a businessman. He’s ruthless and he won’t stop at anything to get what he wants. He is unforgiving. He never shows any weakness. He has come up in life the hard way and he won’t let anyone take his place.” Bandra Song 'Rakka Rakka': Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Their Hearts Out in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

The Malayalam film Bandra is bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some of its key details. Bandra Trailer Out! Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia and Dino Morea’s Upcoming Malayalam Film Deals With a Hero, Law Breaker and Bandra! (Watch Video).

Cast – Bandra stars Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead alongside Mamta Mohandas, Lenaa, Sarath Kumar among others.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Director Sakshi stumbles upon a tragedy: the suicide of a Bollywood icon. As she unravels the past, it unveils the tale of a man with a mysterious past whose life took a dramatic turn when the queen of Bollywood entered his world.”

Watch The Teaser Of Bandra Movie Below:

Release Date – Bandra is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 10.

Review – The reviews for Bandra movie are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is shared.

