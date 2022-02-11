Superhit movie 'Bangarraju', which had hit the screens in January, is all set to start streaming on the OTT platform soon. Starring Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya, the father-son duo, 'Bangarraju' had entertained the audience quite well at the theatres. Reports suggest that the Kalyan Krishna Kusarala directorial 'Bangarraju' will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 18. Bangarraju Movie Review: Nagarjuna Akkineni – Naga Chaitanya’s Sankranthi Special Release Receives Mixed Response From Twitterati.

'Bangarraju', the sequel of Nagarjuna's super hit movie 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', marked the second collaboration of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya after the Telugu classic movie 'Manam'. The fantasy drama is still running successfully in some theaters, while the makers decided to start streaming the movie online. Bangarraju Trailer: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty’s Upcoming Film Looks Every Bit Entertaining (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Actress Ramya Krishnan appears as Nagarjuna's wife in the movie, while Krithi Shetty plays Naga Chaitanya's love interest. Other actors Fariah Abdulla, Daksha appeared in song sequences in 'Bangarraju'. Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Jhansi appear in the supporting roles. The movie Bangarraju was bankrolled by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios.

