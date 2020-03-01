Bhoomi: Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal Look Stylish in the New Poster; Teaser to Release on March 9 (View Pic)

Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in Bhoomi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bhoomi is special to both the lead stars, Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agrewal. While this would be Jayam’s 25th film, on the other hand, with this flick Nidhhi would venture in Tamil cinema. Directed by Lakshman, the one who earlier helmed Romeo Juliet and Bogan, the makers have released a brand new poster and have also announced the release date of the teaser. We must say, Jayam and Nidhhi are looking extremely stylish in this latest poster. Munna Michael Fame Nidhhi Agrewal Paired Opposite Jayam Ravi in His 25th Film?

Jayam Ravi is seen seated on a royal wing chair. He is dressed in an all-black ensemble. He is accompanied by hottie Nidhhi Agrewal, who is dressed in a white crop top and teamed it with distressed jeans. The backdrop is the setup of an agricultural field. Right next to the lead actors, you’ll notice a cart-wheel, two sacks that could be probably filled with grains, a tractor in the backdrop, and much more. If you remember, the first look poster of Bhoomi showed Jayam in the avatar of a farmer. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi to Star in Mani Ratnam’s Ambitious Ponniyin Selvan?

Here’s The Third Look Poster From Bhoomi

The makers had earlier planned to release the teaser on February 29, but now it would be dropped online on March 9. The music of Bhoomi is composed by D Imman, who has earlier collaborated with Jayam Ravi in films such as Romeo Juliet, Bogan, among others. This movie is produced under the banner of Home Movie Makers and is all set to be released on May 1.