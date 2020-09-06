The long, long wait to watch the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will finally come to an end in a few hours. Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the popular controversial reality TV show, will go on-air from September 6! Yes, the grand premiere is happening today! The show marks the return of Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host for the second time. The makers have dropped a glimpse of the grand event happening tonight, and before you watch it, here’s all you need to know about it. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Controversial Reality TV Show To Go On-Air From September 6?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be aired on the channel Star Maa. It would be a grand affair with some scintillating performances. In the promo video shared by the makers, you will get to catch a glimpse of it. This reality show will go on-air from today from 6pm onwards on Star Maa. Nagarjuna Akkineni would be introducing the theme of the show for this year. We would also get a view of the Bigg Boss house and we’ll also get to see the contestants who are set to be a part of the show. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna Akkineni In An Oldie Look Gets Fans Excited! (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be aired everyday on Star Maa channel. From Monday to Friday it will be aired at 9.30pm, whereas on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend episodes, would be aired at 9pm. If you miss these episodes, you can catch it up later on Disney+ Hotstar. Keep watching this space for further updates!

