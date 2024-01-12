Captain Miller stars Dhanush in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan among others in key roles. The film directed by Arun Matheswaran hit the big screens today and it has opened to positive response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Captain Miller’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Captain Miller has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Captain Miller Review: Netizens Are 'Swooned' By Dhanush's Performance in Arun Matheswaran's Movie!

Captain Miller full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Captain Miller Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Captain Miller 2024 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Captain Miller Tamilrockers, Captain Miller Tamilrockers HD Download, Captain Miller Movie Download Pagalworld, Captain Miller Movie Download Filmyzilla, Captain Miller Movie Download Openload, Captain Miller Movie Download Tamilrockers, Captain Miller Movie Download Movierulz, Captain Miller Movie Download 720p, Captain Miller Full Movie Download 480p, Captain Miller Full Movie Download bolly4u, Captain Miller Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Captain Miller Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Captain Miller, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Killer Soup, Ayalaan, Merry Christmas among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).