Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a promotional video for "Acharya", said that he was blown away by his son Ram Charan and Tarak's dance performance in the promo for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR". The promotional video for "Acharya" was released earlier, and it captures a candid conversation between Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and director Koratala Siva that took place months ago. RRR's Naatu Naatu Full Video Song Out! Ram Charan, Jr NTR Are Electrifying in This Telugu Number - WATCH.

Chiranjeevi predicted that he would struggle to live up to the expectations placed on him, as his son might steal the show. When Chiranjeevi had to shake his legs with Ram Charan, he was not feeling confident, because he could not believe that he could match Ram Charan's grace. RRR Song Naatu Naatu Promo: Second Single Featuring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Is A Vibrant Mass Number! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

The "Indra" actor told Ram Charan and Koratala Siva a week before the shoot: "I was really impressed by the promo for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' the other day. I'm terrified of dancing with Charan." The song titled "Bhale Bhale Banjara" featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be released on Monday. The duo will be seen together on screen in the Koratala Siva directorial "Acharya" which will hit the screens on April 29."

