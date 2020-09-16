Coronavirus outbreak seems to be stopping at nothing and with the number of cases still rising with each passing day, the pandemic seems to be getting worse than before for India. Recently, we have heard several celebs testing positive for coronavirus and now we hear, South superstar, Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu has also tested positive for the novel virus. The news was confirmed by Naga Babu himself as he took to Instagram to share an update on the same. In a powerful post, he wrote that he will get better and become a plasma donor too. Chiranjeevi Calls Himself an 'Urban Monk' As He Goes Bald, Leaves Fans Impressed With His Uber-Cool Look! (View Pic).

Taking to Instagram, Naga Babu shared a quote which said, "An Infection doesnt always has to be a Suffering, You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow Beings." Further confirming that he has tested positive for the virus, Naga Babu wrote, "Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will Scuffle & Strife through this and Will be a Plasma Donor." The actor received several get well soon messages from his fans and friends. Chiranjeevi Extends Birthday Wishes To Mammootty! Megastar Says, 'Your Work Over The Years Is A Real Treasure That Movie Lovers Always Relish'.

Check Out Naga Babu's Post Here:

In the comments section, Kalyaan Dhev, Chiranjeevi's son-in-law took also reacted to the news and wrote, "Speedy recovery Nagababai." We certainly wish Naga Babu a speedy recovery from this and hope to see him emerge as a COVID-19 warrior soon.

