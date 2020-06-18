Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Chiyaan Vikram – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Raavanan Completes 10 Years Of Its Release Today! Fans Trend #10YrsOfEpicRAAVANAN And Celebrate The Film’s Success

South Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 02:17 PM IST
Chiyaan Vikram – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Raavanan Completes 10 Years Of Its Release Today! Fans Trend #10YrsOfEpicRAAVANAN And Celebrate The Film’s Success
Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Raavanan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Raavanan was directed by the ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. This Tamil film also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Karthik, Prabhu and Priyamani in key roles. This film was made simultaneously in Hindi as Raavan (with slight changes in cast) and it was also dubbed and released in Telugu as Villain. All the three languages hit the big screens on June 18, 2010 and turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. As the film completes a decade of its release today, fans are sharing a few intriguing stills of the lead actors, Vikram and Aishwarya, and celebrating its success on Twitter. Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th Film with Son Dhruv Vikram Has Been Titled Thiravukol Mandiravadhi?

The cast of Raavanan had already won hearts of movie buffs and when fans saw Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sharing screen space, they were mesmerised to see their performances. Vikram as Veeraiya, a gangster in rural Thirunelveli, nicknamed Ravana. The locals saw him as a hero but he was a villain for outsiders. Aishwarya, whose character is based on Sita, plays the role of Ragini Dev Prakash. Let’s take a look at what Twitterati have to say about this flick. Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Next with Mani Ratnam Will Release in 2021.

Fave Song

Chiyaan Vikram As Veeraiya

Fans Were All Hearts For The Lead Cast

Fave Stills

#10YrsOfEpicRAAVANAN

Raavanan was also screened at 67th Venice Film Festival and was well received by the audience. It was also premiered at the 15th Busan International Film Festival, 10th Annual Mahindra Indo-American Arts Council Film Festival in New York City and also at the 29th San Francisco Asian American Film Festival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

