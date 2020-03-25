Coronavirus Lockdown: Actor Prakash Raj Pays His Staff Salaries Till The Month Of May!

Prakash Raj (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Helping hands are more powerful than than praying lips. Setting an example with his noble thoughts and act (yes, indeed) in the hour of crisis, when the fear of Covid-19 pandemic has engulfed the entire world, is South actor Prakash Raj. The Dabangg villain has shown the spirit of generosity by paying his entire staff their salaries for the next three months. He doesn't stop there . The 54 year old actor stresses that he will continue to strive for his people as long as he can.

Earlier, he had earnestly requested people to be responsible by maintaining social distancing to keep everybody safe. After sensing the imminent curfew, Raj decided to whatever he could to the best of his ability. His staff members and film crew do not suffer due to the coronavirus lockdown. He took to Twitter to share the news that he has paid his staff their salaries till May.

He wrote, "#janathacurfew ... looked into my reserve funds. Paid advance salaries to empower all my farm .. house .. film production .foundation and Personel staff up to month of MAY... finalised a way to give at least half salaries to daily wage workers of my three films stopped due to social distancing .. I'm not done yet .. will continue to do more with what I can afford .. request each one of you who can afford to help needy around you... time to give back to life.. time to stand by one another."

Raj has also found a way to pay daily wage workers. It's common knowledge that these people get affected the most as the the shooting schedules have been halted completely. The actor went on to add that he will continue to help the needy in whatever way he could.