COVID-19 Outbreak: After Nithiin and Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Announces Rs 70 Lakh Donation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund

While the Indian government is taking all the necessary steps and safety measures to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Bollywood and regional celebrities are doing their bit in these testing times. Besides asking us to observe a 21-day lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread in the community, the government is also facing issues that demand a monetary help from all of us alike. As the cases in the country have surpassed 600, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have set up a relief fund that allows you to lend them a helping hand in this tensed scenario. After Father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Son Ram Charan Joins Twitter, a Day Before His Birthday!

Earlier Bheeshma actor Nithiin had announced that he would be donating Rs 10 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and he was followed by Pawan Kalyan. The superstar had announced Rs 50 lakh to each of the government's relief funds and his move was hailed by his fans on social media. Following his footsteps, RRR actor Ram Charan has further announced Rs 70 lakh donation for same.

Check Out Ram Charan's Tweet

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Ram Charan made his Twitter debut with this big news wherein he announced his decision to donate this big amount for Chief Minister Relief Fund. "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home!" he tweeted while sharing the news with his fans.

Ram Charan's social media debut came a day after his father, Chiranjeevi marked his entry on social media.