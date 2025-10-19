Chennai, October 18: The makers of director Rahul Sadasivan's eagerly awaited horror thriller, 'Dies Irae', on Saturday urged fans and the general public to avoid creating, sharing or resharing unofficial posters of the film, which they said altered the movie's intended tone.

Taking to its social media timelines, All Night Shifts, one of the production houses producing the film, said, "We're grateful for the love, enthusiasm and creativity around #Diesirae. However, kindly avoid creating, sharing or resharing unofficial posters which alter the movie's intended tone. All official artwork and updates are available on @allnightshifts across all social platforms.Thank you!-Team Diés Iraé" ‘Dies Irae’: Pranav Mohanlal’s Horror Thriller Cleared by CBFC With ‘A’ Certificate.

Makers of Pranav Mohanlal’s Horror Thriller ‘Dies Irae’ Urge Fans To Avoid Sharing Unofficial Film Posters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Night Shift Studios (@allnightshifts)

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with an 'A' certificate. The film, which was tentatively being referred to as #NSS2 before being named 'Dies Irae', features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead. All Night Shifts had on Friday said, "#DIESIRAE Certified ‘A’! In Cinemas Worldwide from 31st October. #DIESIRAE Starring @pranavmohanlal Written & Directed by @rahul_madking. Produced By @chakdyn @sash041075. Banner @allnightshifts @studiosynot."

The film has been eagerly awaited ever since an announcement about its launch was first made. Excitement levels shot up when the makers released a trailer recently. The trailer begins with an aged woman telling a man that he should have spoken up when he realised something was wrong with the kid. The man retorts by asking how he could go around telling people all that he felt. "What will people think?" he asks. To this the aged woman says, "And now, didn't that feeling turn out to be true?" ‘Dies Irae’ Trailer Out: Mohanlal Unveils Bone-Chilling Horror Thriller Starring Pranav Mohanlal Ahead of Halloween 2025 Release (Watch Video).

We realise that the kid that the couple are talking about is a character that is played by Pranav Mohanlal. The trailer gives away the fact that Pranav plays a character that is the only son of a family that its neighbours believe is cursed. He experiences some strange and eerie developments but is unable to speak about it to anyone as nobody will believe him....

The film, which is based on some true incidents, is scheduled to hit screens for Halloween this year. 'Dies Irae' has triggered huge interest because of the people making it. The horror-thriller is being made by the same team that made the Malayalam cult classic, ‘Brammayugam’, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead.

It may be recalled that 'Dies Irae' went on floors only in the last week of March this year. Shooting for the film took place at Vadakara in Calicut. What is interesting was that sources had claimed that the makers had plans to complete shooting the entire film in a matter of just 40 days. However, the unit completed the entire film by April, even before this deadline.

Shehnad Jalal, whose work in ‘Brammayugam’ came in for much critical acclaim, is the cameraman of this new film. Similarly, art direction for the new film is by the art director of ‘Bramayugam’, Jothish Shankar. Editing is by Shafique Mohammed Ali. Ali had also worked as the editor of ‘Bramayugam’.

Director Rahul Sadasivan's ‘Bramayugam’ was a critically acclaimed superhit film. It was a period horror flick that was set in Kerala's dark ages. The story of the film primarily revolved around three male characters and was shot in black and white. Apart from Mammootty, ‘Bramayugam’ also starred Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz. The film had dialogues by Malayalam novelist TD Ramakrishnan, best known for his novel Francis Itty Cora.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of All Night Shifts ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).