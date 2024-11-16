Suresh Sangaiah, the versatile filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, passed away on November 15, 2024, in Chennai due to liver failure. He was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital when he sadly passed away, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Tamil cinema. Sangaiah’s unique approach to filmmaking earned him both recognition and praise in the industry. Director Suresh Sangaiah Dies: Tamil Filmmaker Was Best Known for Helming ‘Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu’ and ‘Sathiya Sothanai’.

Suresh Sangaiah’s Directorial Journey

Suresh Sangaiah’s journey in cinema began as an assistant director to M Manikandan, working alongside him on the critically acclaimed film Kaaka Muttai (2015). The success of Kaaka Muttai became a turning point in Sangaiah’s career, inspiring him to venture into direction. In 2015, he wrote and directed his first feature film, Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, which was a low-budget project starring Vidharth in the lead role. The movie received critical acclaim and was also a hit at the box office. Following the success of his debut film, Sangaiah went on to direct his second project, Sathiya Sothanai, which starred Premgi Amaren. The film tackled a noble theme but faced mixed reviews from critics.

Director Halitha Shameem Mourns Suresh Sangaiah’s Death

Shocked and saddened to hear about @sureshsangaiah's passing. I've always held #OruKidayinKarunaiManu as a precious film and now with a deeper significance. pic.twitter.com/EB7F7iK0n2 — Halitha (@halithashameem) November 15, 2024

Director Suresh Sangaiah Passes Away

Young Tamil Director #SureshSangaiah who directed "Oru Kidaaiyin Karunai Manu" and " Sathiya Sothanai" passed away in Chennai last night due to liver failure.. He recently completed a movie with #YogiBabu He leaves behind his wife and a daughter.. Gone too soon.. RIP! pic.twitter.com/NNPb9QlnUM — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 16, 2024

Director Suresh Sangaiah’s Final Project

In 2024, Suresh Sangaiah was reportedly working on his third directorial project, an untitled film featuring Yogi Babu for Hotstar Specials. This was to be another milestone in his filmmaking career, but sadly, Sangaiah passed away before completing the project. Mohan Natarajan Dies at 71; Suriya Pays Last Respects to Renowned Tamil Film Producer (View Pics).

Suresh Sangaiah’s untimely death has left a void in the Tamil film industry, and his contribution to cinema will always be remembered. The director is survived by his wife and a daughter.

