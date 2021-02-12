Drishyam, released in 2013, was a blockbuster and was lauded for the impressive performances of the entire cast and the gripping narrative. And then when the sequel of it was announced, titled Drishyam 2, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. All are curious to know what will now happen to Georgekutty and family’s lives after that one dreadful night. The story is going to start off from where the first part of Drishyam ended and we did get to catch a glimpse of when the makers of Mohanlal and Meena starrer released the film’s trailer. Drishyam 2: Missed Watching the Original? Let Mohanlal Recap the Thrilling Story of Georgekutty and His Family Before You Check Out the Sequel on February 19!

Georgekutty (Mohanlal), his wife Rani George (Meena), their daughters Anju (Ansiba Hassan) and Anumol (Esther Anil) are trying to forget of what happened in their lives and move ahead. Georgekutty, who was a local cable TV operator, is now a producer and also owns a theatre. Seven years ago, Georgekutty was able to protect his family from the cops from the Varun case. But this time, a new officer has taken charge and is keen to open the case once again and begin with the investigation. How the family is going to deal the new situation, we’ll get to know on February 19. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at the pictures of Georgekutty and family and others involved in this family drama. Drishyam 2 Trailer: Dead Secrets Return to Haunt Mohanlal's Georgekutty and Family; Movie To Release on February 19 on Amazon Prime (Watch Video).

Georgekutty With His Family

Rani George With Anju

Will Georgekutty Be Able To Protect His Family This Time?

Will The Past Haunt Them?

And Things Are About To Change...

All Eyes On Georgekutty

The IPS Officer Who Is Ready To Reinvestigate The Old Case

Glimpses of MG as the IPS officer who reinvestigates the case from the 'Drishyam2' Trailer. The wait to see this MG character in action ends on February 19th.#Drishyam2 #Drishyam2Trailer #Drishyam2OnPrime pic.twitter.com/O4RJwLpBIQ — MGscape: The Murali Gopy Fan World (@mgscape) February 8, 2021

Will He Have To Prep His Family All Over Again?

Watch The Trailer Of Drishyam 2 Below:

In an interview, superstar Mohanlal talked about his character Georgekutty. He was quoted as saying, “He has a strong bond with his family and he is always expecting something to happen. So, he is always cautious and alert,” reports India Today. Fans really hoped that Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph, would release in theatres. However, the makers had to ditch the theatrical release of it and opt for the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video. So are you excited about this upcoming Malayalam thriller? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

