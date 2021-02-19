Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal was one of the much-awaited Malayalam flicks of the year. The first part of the franchise was loved by audiences and the critics and the same kind of response was expected for the second part of the film as well. The makers built up a lot of excitement for the film and going by the trailer of Drishaym 2, people knew that they were in for some good thrilling fun. The flick finally made it to the theatres today and it is everything people are talking about. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Sequel to His Blockbuster Family Thriller Is Loaded With Pulpy Surprises (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film featured Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty and the movie is said to have picked up from where part one ended. Apart from the superstar, the movie also features Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Anisba, Esther and Saikumar in key roles. Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film will be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video from February 19 as well. So how impressive was Mohanlal's film, let's see what critics have to say about it: Drishyam 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date and Time of Mohanlal, Meena's Film Releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

NDTV: Besides being hobbled by a sluggish and protracted prelude, it is strewn with red herrings that do not yield meaningful results until inordinately late in the film. By then, the narrative is in danger of losing its sting. A couple of throws of the dice at the end do manage to just about pull things back a little. The battle of wits between Georgekutty and the police had, for the most part, held us in thrall in Drishyam.

The Hindu: In this sequel, even when things remain unpredictable for the most part, it is achieved using a few conveniently-created characters and a slightly-contrived setup with loopholes. Having said that, it is no easy task to flesh out a script like this from a case which was as good as closed. Drishyam 2 might not work as a stand-alone film — as many sequels do — since it is completely dependent on the first film with constant references.

Hindustan Times: Powered by top-class writing and plenty of unexpected twists, the sequel packs a solid punch and makes for a riveting watch right till the end. Drishyam 2 is a masterclass in suspense building and it works as effectively as the first part if not better. It’s no exaggeration to call Drishyam 2 one of the best sequels ever.

Bollywood Hungama: Director Jeethu Joseph who also wrote the script of the film has done a good job in breaking down a crime thriller. He takes his own sweet time to explain what Georgekutty’s mastermind has been up to over the years. While several parts of Georgekutty's plan may not seem logical this time, Jeethu has also addressed the same in the movie. The screenplay could have been tighter.

India Today: Of late, sequels in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries have been underwhelming. Simply because these sequels are made for the sake of it. Drishyam 2 took over 5 years to take full shape and we need to credit director Jeethu Joseph for packing in several surprise elements that are well within the story and most importantly, believable. Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is one perfect film that manages to keep you glued to the screen till the last frame.

Sreeju Sudhkaran from Team Latestly says the best part I liked about Drishyam 2 is how it writes Georgekutty as a character. We already know that he is a man who is willing to go to any length to protect his family, and now, we realise this facet will also be his curse. I was, however, disappointed with the writing around Georgekutty's family members' parts, as they felt more like chinks in his perfect armour that threaten to break it apart.

