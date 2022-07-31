Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan, who is busy promoting the release of his upcoming film, Sita Ramam in Vijayawada, has become a big fan of the world famous Ulavucharu biryani available there. On Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of Sita Ramam, tweeted a brief clip of Dulquer silently but swiftly polishing up a plate of tDulquer Salmaan Becomes a Fan of Vijaywada’s Ulavachaaru Biryanihe world famous biryani in Vijayawada. Sita Ramam Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna’s Afreen Is Here To Help Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur Win The War Of Love (Watch Video).

Dulquer, in between mouthfuls of biryani, says: "Hi guys, trying the world famous Ulavucharu biryani, it is so yum." Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal along with the team of Sita Ramam on Sunday headed to Vijayawada to promote their film - a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of war in 1965. Dulquer Salmaan plays the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir. Sita Ramam Song Kaanunna Kalyanam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’s Love Looks Magical in This Soothing Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role. The film is presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema.

