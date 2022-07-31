Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan, who is busy promoting the release of his upcoming film, Sita Ramam in Vijayawada, has become a big fan of the world famous Ulavucharu biryani available there. On Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of Sita Ramam, tweeted a brief clip of Dulquer silently but swiftly polishing up a plate of tDulquer Salmaan Becomes a Fan of Vijaywada’s Ulavachaaru Biryanihe world famous biryani in Vijayawada. Sita Ramam Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna’s Afreen Is Here To Help Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur Win The War Of Love (Watch Video).
Dulquer, in between mouthfuls of biryani, says: "Hi guys, trying the world famous Ulavucharu biryani, it is so yum." Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal along with the team of Sita Ramam on Sunday headed to Vijayawada to promote their film - a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of war in 1965. Dulquer Salmaan plays the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir. Sita Ramam Song Kaanunna Kalyanam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’s Love Looks Magical in This Soothing Number (Watch Lyrical Video).
Check Out The Video Below:
When @dulQuer also became a fan of Ulavachaaru Biryani 😋
Team #SitaRamam @ Vijayawada! @mrunal0801 @iSumanth @TharunBhasckerD @iamRashmika @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @SonyMusicSouth #SitaRamamOnAug5 pic.twitter.com/k3GMJHDw5j
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 31, 2022
Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role. The film is presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema.
