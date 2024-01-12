Guntur Kaaram, stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram among others. The film directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas hit the big screens today, coinciding with Sankranthi, and it has opened to positive response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this Telugu action drama in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Guntur Kaaram’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Guntur Kaaram has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Guntur Kaaram Review: Netizens Hail Mahesh Babu’s Stellar Performance in Trivikram Srinivas’ Action Drama!

Guntur Kaaram full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Guntur Kaaram Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Guntur Kaaram 2023 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Guntur Kaaram Tamilrockers, Guntur Kaaram Tamilrockers HD Download, Guntur Kaaram Movie Download Pagalworld, Guntur Kaaram Movie Download Filmyzilla, Guntur Kaaram Movie Download Openload, Guntur Kaaram Movie Download Tamilrockers, Guntur Kaaram Movie Download Movierulz, Guntur Kaaram Movie Download 720p, Guntur Kaaram Full Movie Download 480p, Guntur Kaaram Full Movie Download bolly4u, Guntur Kaaram Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Guntur Kaaram Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Fans Dance and Burst Crackers To Celebrate the Film’s Theatrical Release (Watch Videos).

Apart from Guntur Kaaram, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Merry Christmas, Dry Day, Killer Soup, Echo among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).