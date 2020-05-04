Handwara Attack: Mahesh Babu and Mohanlal Pay Condolences to the Martyred Soldiers’ Families

Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The superstars of South Indian Cinema, Mahesh Babu and Mohanlal, took to Twitter to pay condolences to the families of the five security personnel martyred in the Handwara attack on May 2. This attack between terrorists and security forces took place at the North Kashmir’s Handwara. Five security force personnel, including a Colonel and a Major and a police officer, were killed. The security forces gunned down two terrorists and rescued the civilians held hostage by the terrorists. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh: India Mourns Demise of Handwara Martyrs.

Mahesh Babu and Mohanlal paid tribute to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and sub-inspector Sageer Ahmed Qazi who sacrificed their lives and protected the citizens. Mahesh Babu wrote, “The Handwara attack - A dark time for our nation. Our soldiers' courage and determination to safeguard our nation remains unparalleled. I stand in silence to honour our soldiers who died on duty fighting for us.” Malayalam Cinema actor Mohanlal wrote, “Tributes to our courageous soldier's, My heartfelt Condolences to their families”. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Pay Homage to Handwara Martyrs.

Mahesh Babu

Heartfelt condolences to all their grieving family and loved ones. Sending them love & strength in this time of grief 🙏🙏🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 4, 2020

Mohanlal

Tributes to our courageous soldier's, My heartfelt Condolences to their families pic.twitter.com/osc372093G — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 4, 2020

PM Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers. He tweeted, “Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends.”

Indian Army Holds Wreath Laying Ceremony

Srinagar: Indian Army holds wreath laying ceremony of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh who lost their lives in the Handwara encounter on May 2. #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/jmBJghpvXE — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Actors R Madhavan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aftab Shivdasani, Nikita Dutta and many other celebs and eminent personalities across fields have paid condolences to the families of the martyrs.