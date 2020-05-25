Happy Birthday, Karthi! A Look At The 5 Finest Roles Played By The Kollywood Actor

Karthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Karthik Sivakumar, the dashing, talented actor of Tamil Cinema, has turned a year older today. This charming actor of Kollywood industry, who is better known as Karthi, holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also earned his Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Binghamton University in New York. It was while pursuing his masters, Karthi had decided to a pursue a career in filmmaking and then he started taking up courses for the same from the State University of New York. We are glad to see such a talented artiste in the world of cinema. But it any role, Karthi has delivered it with sheer brilliance. Karthi Confirms Dilli To Return With Kaithi Sequel.

Karthi is the second son of actor Sivakumar and Lakshmi. He has an elder brother named Suriya (an established actor of Kollywood) and younger sister named Brindha. Today (May 25), Karthi celebrates his 43rd birthday. Before making his acting debut, Karthi had worked as assistant with director Mani Ratnam. It was in the year 2007 when Karthi had made his acting debut with the film Paruthiveeran. On the occasion of Karthi’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the finest roles played him throughout these years. Thambi Movie Review: Karthi and Jyothika Starrer Is a Feel-Good Family Drama, Say Critics and Fans.

Paruthiveeran

In 2007, Karthi made his acting debut in Kollywood with the film Paruthiveeran, directed by Ameer. The actor essayed the titular, who is a careless village ruffian. This was a commercially successful film and also won several accolades.

Aayirathil Oruvan

Karthi played the role of a coolie in Aayirathil Oruvan that was directed by Selvaraghavan. Although this movie had an average collection at the box office, Karthi’s performance was immensely praised.

Madras

Pa Ranjith’s directorial Madras was a huge hit at the box office. The political action drama featured Karthi as Kaali, an impulsive and short-tempered young man who works in an IT company.

Kaithi

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film revolves around Dilli (Karthi), a prisoner who is on parole to meet his baby girl whom he has never seen because he was in jail for the past decade. Karthi’s performance was lauded by critics and fans.

Thambi

Thambi was another intriguing thriller in which Karthi shared screen space with his sister-in-law, actress Jyothika. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this film was a perfect family entertainer in which Karthi was seen as Vicky, who is a tourist guide in Goa.

Karthi has many other hit films to his credit. He has an impeccable actor and fans are looking forward to his future projects. Here’s wishing this amazing actor of Tamil Cinema many more great roles and a wonderful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Karthi!