Popular Tamil star, Suriya celebrates his birthday today and his fans have been busy celebrating his special day since morning. While Twitter is currently buzzing with warm wishes for the 24 actor, his industry friends and contemporaries have also extended greetings to him on his birthday. Among the celebrity names, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rakul Preet Singh, Nagma, Rana Daggubati and others have wished the Kollywood superstar and their tweets are getting extra likes and retweets from the actor's fans. Suriya Birthday Special: 11 Essential but Kickass Performances of the Soorarai Pottru Superstar That Can’t Be Missed.

Rakul was among the first few celebrity names who wished the superstar on her Twitter account, She was soon followed by other celebrities and we bet Suriya had a bright smile on his face after reading their happy messages. Without wasting any more of your time, let's have a look at their tweets that have warmed our hearts already. Suriya Birthday Special: Take A Look At The Massy Dance Numbers Of The Tamil Superstar!

Mohanlal

Rana Daggubati

Rakul Preet Singh

Happppy birthdayyyyy @Suriya_offl sir !! May you have a happy and healthy year ! Wishing you all things beautiful 😃😃 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 23, 2020

Nagma

Nivin Pauly

Manjima Mohan

Happy bday @Suriya_offl sir. Have a great year ahead 🙂 — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) July 23, 2020

Suriya had tons of surprises planned in his store for his fans on his special day. While the actor made his Instagram debut, he also released a one-minute long promo of Kaattu Payale song from Soorarai Pottru. Another major announcement was regarding the first look release of his next with Asuran director Vetri Maaran. The actor will collaborate with the director for Vaadi Vasal, a movie based on Jallikattu.

Clearly, he had a blast while making these announcements and received tons of love and respect in return. Happy Birthday, Suriya.

