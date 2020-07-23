Suriya has officially confirmed his next with acclaimed director Vetri Maaran. Titled Vaadi Vasal, the movie will mark his first collaboration with the director and the first look from the same has intrigued his fans enough. Suriya is currently waiting for Soorarai Pottru to hit the screens but its release has apparently been delayed to 2021. While his fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him shine on the big screen, they can meanwhile enjoy a happy dance and get excited for his next with the Asuran director. Suriya Birthday Special: Take A Look At The Massy Dance Numbers Of The Tamil Superstar!

As per new reports, the film produced by Kalaipuli Thanu reportedly revolves around Jallikattu, a traditional event that takes place in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. While no more details about this film are known, we are aware that GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for it. Apart from this exciting announcement, the actor also shared a one-minute promo of his song Kaattu Payale from Soorarai Pottru and his fans are busy gushing about it since morning. Superstar Suriya Shares a Perfect Pic on Instagram on His Birthday, Says ‘Happy To Be Here and Meet You All’.

Check Out his First Look

Suriya's first look from Vaadi Vasal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Speaking of Suriya's upcoming ventures, the actor will also reportedly mark his digital debut with Mani Ratnam's next production, Navarasa. The series will have nine episodes and those will be directed by nine directors. Apparently, actor Siddharth and Arvind Swamy will mark their directorial debut with one episode each. More on that later. For now, let's focus on Vaadi Vasal.

