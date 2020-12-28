Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Aditi posted an Instagram picture that features her with the film's director Brindha Gopal. In the image, the actress and the filmmakwer looks at a screen. "There is a reason everyone loves Brinda master so much. Choreographer, director, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother... and most importantly ALL heart with super human efficiency (she will not leave you till she gets her shot! Hey Sinamika: It’s A Wrap For Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari And Kajal Aggarwal Starrer! (View Pics)

Thank you for being you and thank you for choosing me. Love you Brinda master. It's a Wrap! #HeySinamika #TeamGoals… @brinda_gopal @dqsalmaan @kajalaggarwalofficial @officialjiostudios @globalonestudios #BrindaMaster #GlobalOneStudios," Aditi captioned the picture. Naranipuzha Shanavas, Director Of Jayasurya – Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Sufiyum Sujathayum, Passes Away

Appreciation Post For Director Brindha Gopal:

The film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal, and also features K. Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Khushbu Sundar.

