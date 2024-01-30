Actress Mrunal Thakur shared a personal experience while filming Hi Nanna and revealed a poignant breakdown that added emotional depth to the film. "While filming the hospital scene in Hi Nanna where I discovered that the child is born with health conditions was an emotionally charged experience for me especially when I am not a mother to express that pain. I prayed thinking no mother in the world has to go through this kind of pain,” Mrunal said. Mrunal Thakur Shares Teary-Eyed Pics, Opens Up Being ‘Vulnerable and Naive’ (View Post).

She added: "Witnessing a heartbreaking YouTube video of a mother losing her child to an earthquake shortly before filming intensified my emotions. The profound pain is indescribable in words or emotions that the scene evoked. The depth of the scene touched a raw nerve, and it took some time for me to compose myself before moving forward." "It is one of the toughest scenes in my entire career. As an actor, such moments are both challenging and cathartic," shared Mrunal Thakur.

Watch Hi Nanna Trailer:

Hi Nanna, now available in Hindi on Netflix as Hi Papa. She starred opposite Nani. The film is directed by Shouryuv. Hi Nanna explores a compelling narrative that resonates with viewers. As the Hindi version, Hi Papa continues to capture hearts on Netflix, audiences eagerly anticipate Mrunal Thakur's future projects including Pooja Meri Jaan in Hindi and Family Star, her third Telugu film, undoubtedly set to be enriched by her nuanced performances.

