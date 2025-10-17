The much-anticipated trailer of Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s Jatadhara is finally set to release today, and excitement among fans is sky-high. Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have dropped a striking new still featuring Sudheer Babu in his most powerful, mass-hero avatar yet. The image has sent social media into a frenzy, with the makers confirming that the trailer will go live today at 4 PM. ‘Jatadhara’: Ahead of Trailer Launch, Sudheer Babu Drops a Sneak Peek Into His Upcoming Fantasy Thriller (Watch Video).

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film is an action-packed mythological spectacle that fuses ancient legend with modern cinematic grandeur. Promising to be one of the most ambitious releases of the year, Jatadhara will roar into cinemas in Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

Sharing the latest still, the makers wrote: "To overcome ENDLESS GREED, it calls for the ULTIMATE SACRIFICE. #JatadharaTrailer out today at 4 PM"

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer. ‘Jatadhara’ Song ‘Pallo Latke’: Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma’s Dance Number Redefines Folk Fusion (Watch Video).

The film also stars an impressive ensemble, including Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Backed by Zee Music Co for its powerful soundtrack, Jatadhara promises to deliver a larger-than-life cinematic experience - one that explores faith, destiny, and the timeless battle between light and darkness. With its rich visual scale, emotionally charged storytelling, and star-studded cast, Jatadhara is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of 2025.

