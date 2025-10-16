The buzz around Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s upcoming film Jatadhara just got louder with the release of an intriguing new video, offering fans a tantalising peek at what’s to come. Starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, the film is among the year’s most anticipated releases, and the latest teaser sets the stage for a larger-than-life cinematic experience. ‘Jatadhara’: Mahesh Babu To Unveil Trailer of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Supernatural Thriller.

Featuring the dynamic duo of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, Jatadhara promises an immersive blend of fantasy, action, and drama. The newly dropped video has already captivated audiences with its haunting tone and powerful visuals, teasing the world of mythology and mystery that awaits when the film hits cinemas. The full trailer is set to release tomorrow, further fuelling anticipation.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller that intertwines mythology, faith, and folklore in a visually stunning narrative. The film is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer. ‘Jatadhara’ Song ‘Pallo Latke’: Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma’s Dance Number Redefines Folk Fusion (Watch Video).

Alongside its leads, Jatadhara features a talented ensemble including Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Backed by Zee Music Co, the film’s soundscape promises to elevate its spiritual and emotional core.

Blending faith, destiny, and spectacle, Jatadhara is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and visually breathtaking films of 2025. Jatadhara releases in Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

