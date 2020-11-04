It's Karwa Chauth today and while earlier we had celebs like Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra celebrating the festival, this year we have a new addition in Kajal Aggarwal. The newlywed actress will be celebrating her Karwa Chauth this year, just days after her intimate wedding with beau Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal's wedding was a grand affair with only a handful of guests in attendance. Her numerous bridal looks went viral online and while we wait to see what she wears for the occasion, let's have a quick look at her preparations. Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu’s Wedding Reception Photos Surface Online!

Kajal took to her social media account to share pictures from her first Karwa Chauth prep and she looks so happy in them. The new bride is applying Mehendi with her man while also gearing up to break her fast today evening. This year is special for Kajal on so many levels and celebrations are just getting started for the couple. With Diwali coming around, we can expect it to go on for about an entire month. Kajal Aggarwal Hitched! From Pastel to Bright Pink, Here’s Decoding the Colour Palette of Her Wedding Look Book!

Kajal with Hubby Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates first Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal married her entrepreneur beau on October 30 at Taj Colaba, Mumbai. The couple was dating for the past two years and decided to take the big plunge finally. While he's a Kashmiri, she's a Punjabi and their union definitely looked like a match made in heaven. Such beautiful love stories reinstate our faith in the institution called marriage. We send our warmest wishes to this new couple on the block and here's waiting for their pictures from Karwa Chauth celebration.

