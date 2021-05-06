Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law, actor Kalyaan Dhev, has tested negative for Covid-19 after battling the virus over the past days. He made the announcement along with an Instagram picture on Thursday. Kalyaan posted a picture dressed in a grey T-shirt. He is seen wearing a baseball cap as he posed for the camera. Kalyaan Dhev, Chiranjeevi’s Son-in-Law, Tests Positive for COVID-19, Quarantines at a Hospital.

"I'm Covid-19 NEGATIVE! Hope you all are staying indoors, stay safe! Thank you so much for the love and prayers," Kalyan wrote. Kalyan tested positive for the virus on April 22. Super Machi: Chiranjeevi's Son-In-Law Kalyaan Dhev’s Film Becomes First Telugu Movie To Resume Shoot (View Pics).

Check Out Kalyaan Dhev's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyaan Dhev (@kalyaan_dhev)

The actor will next be seen in Super Machi, which is reportedly a romantic film directed By Puli Vasu and also stars Rachita Ram and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

