From mid-March the film industries down south had suspended all the shoot owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Considering the safety of the cast and crew, be it the shooting of films or TV serials or any other shows, all shooting was called off. Now some of the film industries have resumed the shooting and post-production works of films, adhering to the guidelines issued by the government, and among them is the Tollywood industry. Shooting of the Telugu film Super Machi, starring Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev, has become the first Telugu movie to resume the shoot. Chiranjeevi Confirms Approval Received from Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Resume Film and TV Shoots.

Kalyaan Dhev shared a series of pictures on his Insta story that is from the sets of the film. One of the captions read, ‘Feels great to be back at work’. Another caption read, ‘Happy to be the first ones to start shoot in our industry’. The handsome hunk gave a glimpse of how the entire team is taking all the necessary precautions while shooting on the sets of Super Machi. If you haven’t seen the pics yet, take a look at them right away. Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is In No Hurry To Resume The Shoot Of His Upcoming Telugu Flick?

Kalyaan Dhev On The Sets Of Super Machi

Shooting Of Super Machi Resumes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shooting Scenes

Shooting Of Super Machi Resumes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Super Machi First Look

The Tollywood industry was recently granted permission by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government to resume the shooting and post-production works. When the makers had released the first look poster of Super Machi, it had stated that the film would hit the screens in summer this year. However, everything came to a standstill when the coronavirus outbreak happened. The new release date of Super Machi is yet to be announced.

