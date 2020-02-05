Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Son-in-Law Kalyaan Dhev to Feature in a Sreedhar Seepana Directorial

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Kalyaan Dhev (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev made his debut with the film Vijetha. The movie directed by debutant Puli Vasu, tanked at the box office. Neither did the film work in terms of collections, nor were critics and fans impressed with Kalyaan Dhev’s performance. Yes, even the mega family fans were disappointed to see how the actor did not live up to the expectations. Well, here is an announcement about his next project. Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Full Winners List: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and Others Win Big At the Prestigious Award Ceremony.

Kalyaan Dhev’s next film would be directed by Sreedhar Seepana. The makers are yet to title the project. It is confirmed that this Telugu film would be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. The shooting of this film would start in March, which is next month. We are keen to know which actress would be paired opposite the handsome hunk in this movie. Chiru 152: Megastar Chiranjeevi to Play Dual Roles in Koratala Siva’s Action Entertainer?

Announcement On Kalyaan Dhev’s Next

#Announcement: #KalyaanDhev - son-in-law of #Chiranjeevi - to enact lead role... The #Telugu film - not titled yet - will be directed by Sreedhar Seepana... Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal... GA2 Pictures presentation... Starts March 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oq6MEmJweg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

Before the release of Kalyaan Dhev’s debut film, he stated, “I’ve always wanted to be an actor since I was really little. My passion is to act. After engineering, I was into my family business and it was only recently that I’ve learnt the nuances of acting from Satyanand master for six months. After that, I got an offer from Bollywood, but it didn’t work out. Finally, I’m making my debut with Vijetha that delves into the father-son relationship,” reports The New Indian Express. Keep watching space for more updates from the entertainment industry.