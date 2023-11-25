Kantara Chapter 1: First Look Of Rishab Shetty’s Prequel To Be Out On November 27 (View Post)

The prequel to Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara, has been christened Kantara: Chapter 1 and that the first look will be unveiled on November 27, after which it will begin shooting. The film will be produced by Hombale films much like the previous venture, and officially announcing the film, both the director and the production house unveiled a poster of the film on social media. Rishab took to his X account and unveiling the poster wrote: “Revealing the first look on 27th nov @ 12:25pm” Kantara 2: First Look From Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Kannada Film Prequel Set To Release On November 27 At This Time! (View Poster).
Hombale Films unveiling the poster wrote: “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen!” They added: “𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓, 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐀 𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐀 #KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM. @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @AJANEESHB @’Kantara’Film” The commencement will be kickstarted by a grand muhurat pooja, with massive set being constructed for the film, where Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the other cast and crew will be present. Kantara 2: ‘Daiva Nartaka’ Says Rishab Shetty Had Sought Divine Permission to Make the Film’s Sequel.
