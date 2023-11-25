Kantara, the 2022 Kannada-language movie, left a lasting impression on moviegoers, garnering unprecedented appreciation. Hombale Films, the production company behind the megahit Kantara, has confirmed the development of Kantara 2, which is a prequel. Hombale Films shared the grand announcement with a poster and revealed that the first look of the Rishab Shetty starrer will be released on November 27 precisely at 12:25 PM. The makers also shared the film will be a “Pan-World” release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and English. Kantara 2: ‘Daiva Nartaka’ Says Rishab Shetty Had Sought Divine Permission to Make the Film’s Sequel.

Check Out The Post Here:

Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen! 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓, 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐀 𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐀 🔥#KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM.@shetty_rishab @VKiragandur… pic.twitter.com/bEVacVBXQc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 25, 2023

