Popular actor Biju Menon and upcoming actor Joju George on Friday shared the 2021 Kerala State Film Award best actor award, while veteran actress Revathi walked away with the best actress award. Jury Chairman Saeed Akhtar Mirza said that he has always been a great fan of Malayalam films. 52nd Kerala State Film Awards: Biju Menon, Revathi, Joju George Bag Best Acting Honours; Avasa Vyooham Wins Best Film – Check Out Full Winners List Here.

"Nowhere in the country do you have such a huge variety. There is variety in everything here in the films. I have enjoyed watching all the films and it was a great experience," he said, adding that it was a tough ask to select the best actor award and "we had to go for a consensus on it". Dileesh Pothen bagged the best director award for Jojy, while Avasu Vyooham was adjudged the best film.

The most popular film award went to Hrudyem. The popular film Minnal Murali bagged three awards - Andrews for the visual effects, Melvi got it for the best costume designer, and the best singer award which went to Pradeep Kumar. Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Film To Release on 400 Screens in Telugu States.

Madhu Nilakandan who filmed Churuli got the best cameraman award. Krishnendu Kalesh was the best debut film maker for his film Prappeda. Kerala Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian, who announced the awards, said that the state government is seriously considering to increase the prize money given to award winners.

