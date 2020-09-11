Kannada star Yash is making the most of the lockdown period by spending time with his wife and kids, before he resumes shooting for the much-hyped K.G.F 2. Yash and his family recently planned a family getaway to their farmhouse. Yash and Radhika Pandit Name Their Baby Boy Yatharv, Share A Beautiful Video From The Traditional Naming Ceremony!

The actor's wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a photo of Yash and his daughter Ayra feeding a cow. "Farmhouse diaries," she captioned the photo, tagged #radhikapandit and #nimmaRP. KGF Chapter 2 Shooting Resumes, Director Prashanth Neel Shares Pictures with Prakash Raj as He Joins Yash in the Sequel

Check Out Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Farmhouse diaries 😊 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on Sep 10, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT

A few weeks ago, after revealing the name of his young son, Yash had shared a family photo that he captioned: "Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV'. For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete'

We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra!"

