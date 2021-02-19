South star Yash has a huge fan following all over the globe. But in what you may call a piece of sad news, one of the actor's fan recently died by suicide. Reportedly, he hanged himself at his house in Kodidoddi village of Mandya district. The deceased was only 25 years old and has been identified as Ramakrishna by the police. In his suicide note written in Kanada, he had mentioned that he is a huge fan of Yash and politician Siddaramaiah. Indira Kumar, Tamil TV Actor, Dies by Suicide in Chennai.

Reports also suggest that his note also had his last two wishes wherein he wanted his two idols to attend his funeral. "Therefore, there is nothing left to achieve in my life and I am ending my life. This is my last wish", a part of his suicide note read. As soon as this news was out, both the celebs mourned the demise. Yash's tweet also mentioned that a fan should not set such an example for others.

Yash:

KGF star's tweet when translated reads, "Fans love is our life. Our pride. But can we be proud of Mandya Ramakrishna love? This shouldn’t set an example for fans. hope he rests in peace. Om Shanti. We actors live to hear your whistles and claps and love that you shower on us. This is not I expect from you."

Also, after knowing about the incident, Siddaramaiah visited Kodidoddi village and attended the last rites of Siddaramaiah. Talking about the suicide, the Mandya police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. May his soul RIP.

