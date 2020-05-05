KGF Fame Yash and Tamannaah Bhatia to Star in Director Narthan’s Next?

Tamannaah Bhatia, Yash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yash and Tamannaah Bhatia have never featured in a full-fledged film, but the latter was seen in a special number in the film KGF. Now reports are rife that Yash and Tamannaah could be seen together in a movie that would be directed by Narthan. The filmmaker shot to fame for the Kannada movie Mufti that released in 2017. As per latest media reports, Narthan has approached Yash and Tammannaah to play the lead roles in his untitled project. Is it true? Read further to know more. Seetimaarr First Poster: Tamannaah Bhatia's Look as Kabaddi Coach Jwala Reddy Is Fierce!

In an interview to a Kannada daily, director Narthan has opened up about the upcoming project. He was quoted as saying, “I am in talks with Yash for two years now, but the time for the movie launch is not fixed yet. It will be announced once everything is finalized. I am writing the story. When it reaches a stage, I will narrate it to Yash.”He also stated, “I am writing keeping his pan-India image in mind post KGF success, So, it a big responsibility to helm a project.” And when the director was asked about roping in Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead actress in the film, he said, “I am clueless about it,” reports IBT. KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt Starrer's Release Date Announced With New Poster, All Set to Hit the Screens on October 23, 2020 (View Pic).

On the work front, Yash’s upcoming film K.G.F: Chapter 2, the actor would be reprising his role from the first film. Sanjay Dutt would be seen as the antagonist in this Prashanth Neel directorial. The film is expected to release in October this year.