Late Kannada Star Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Chiranjeevi Sarja Meghana Raj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a tragic turn of events, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who was only 39 years old, breathed his last on June 7, 2020. The actor had initially complained of breathlessness on June 6, 2020, and was rushed to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Banglore. However, he suffered a massive heart attack and passed away at 3:48 pm. Chiranjeevi Sarja's funeral took place at the family's farmhouse near Kanakapura as opposed to laying him to rest near his grandfather Shakti Prasad's grave in Jakkenahalli. Fans were allowed to pay their last respects to the late actor. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

However, more disheartening news coming in states that Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghna Raj is expecting their first baby and is in her second trimester. Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Meghna Raj is in her second trimester. In fact, the report also read that a few industry elders had known about the good news and that the couple was also planning to announce the news to fans soon. Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39: Priyamani Raj, Anil Kumble and Other Celebs Mourn the Untimely Demise of the Kannada Actor (View Tweets).

Actress Sumaratha Ambareesh confirmed the news in her lengthy and emotional post for Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Check Out Sumalatha Ambareesh's Post Below:

Sarja's close friend and colleague, producer Yogish Dwarakish also confirmed the news that the couple was all set to welcome their first child. He revealed, "He has been extremely happy over the past few months. He used to tell me how he has fallen in love with Meghana all the more over the recent months and he was extremely glad that he could be there with his family through this phase because of the lockdown. He was extremely excited that he was going to be a father." Chiranjeevi Sarja Death: Kriti Kharbanda Remembers Her Co-Star ‘Chirru’, Pays Tribute to the Kannada Actor on Twitter (View Posts).

Our sincere prayers, strength and support are with the late actor's family, especially Meghana Raj, for whom this is an excruciatingly painful time. We pray for Chiru's soul to rest in peace!