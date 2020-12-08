The novel coronavirus is sparing none. The latest we hear is that late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj Sarja has been diagnosed with COVID-19. That's not it, as her infant son, as well as parents, have also been infected. On Tuesday (December 8), Meghana took to her Instagram and issued a statement confirming the above news. In her long post, she mentioned how she has informed everyone who has come in contact with her to get tested. She also added that junior Chiru is fine and their family will come out of this virus soon. Varun Dhawan Confirms Testing Positive for COVID, Says ‘I Could Have Been More Careful’.

Meghana wrote, "Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little one have been tested positive for COVID... We have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results.... I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious." Well, all we wish is all of them test coronavirus negative soon. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Wife Meghana Raj Shares Pics From Her Baby Shower Ceremony And The Late Actor’s Large Cut-Out Next To Her Is Unmissable.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja got hitched in 2018. However, the later passed away on June 7, 2020, in Bengaluru leaving one and all in a state of shock. Reports suggest that the actor died after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Meghana welcomed a baby boy in October. Stay tuned!

