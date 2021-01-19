Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday revealed that there was a time he would worry if anyone would notice his work, and if people would turn up at theatres to watch his films. Vijay posted a video on Instagram, where his fans are seen celebrating his upcoming film Liger. In the clip, some fans are seen pouring milk on the film's poster while a few have the film's title tattooed on themselves. LIGER: Karan Johar Shares Vijay Deverakonda’s First Look as a Fierce Boxer in Puri Jagannadh Film

Vijay captioned the clip, saying: "My loves, Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :') Your love has reached me! "There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me." Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Film Gets a Title! Arjun Reddy Actor Turns Boxer in First Poster of Karan Johar’s South Foray (View Pic)

Vijay Deverakonda Gets Emotional As Fans Pour Love on Liger:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

He added: "Listen and Remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing Nationwide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda" "Liger" is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

