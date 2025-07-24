Tamil film Maareesan arrives in the theatres on July 25, 2025. The movie marks the reunion of versatile actors Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, who join hands for the second time after their collaboration in 2023 for Maamannan. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, Maareesan also stars Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenapan, Livingston Renuka, Saravana Subbiah and Krishna in key roles. Vadivelu plays an Alzheimer's patient in the film, while Fahadh Faasil's character devises a plan to loot him. However, while travelling together, the two bond over their journey, and whether the latter robs the former is what the film explores. ‘Maareesan’ Song ‘FaFa’: First Single From Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s Upcoming Tamil Film Crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja Is a Total Vibe! (Watch Lyrical Video).

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu's Maareesan will hit the big screens tomorrow (July 25), and critics who have already watched the film have given their verdict. Let us take a look at their reviews below.

‘Maareessan’ Review

Considering the majority review, it is safe to say that Maareesan seems to have left critics impressed. They said that both lead actors - Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu did complete justice to their characters. Fahadh Faasil's character, who starts off as a thief, has a satisfying transformation in the film, while Vadivelu's character remains mysterious, contrary to what we've seen in the trailer. Critics called it a "well-crafted slow burn drama" that is engaging. Read more reviews for Maareesan below.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Maareesan’:

Only Kollywood: "Fahadh starts off as a thief in the film, but as the story progresses, his transformation is both surprising and satisfying for audiences. Vadivelu’s role is quiet, mysterious and has made shades, all central to the film’s mood. Though some scenes and developments feel generic in Maareesan, the film holds attention due to its emotions and the performances of the lead duo. It is nowhere near high octane, but a well crafted slow burn drama that has enough to keep the viewer engaged."

OTT Play: "Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil are two pillars hold Maareesan in a near effective slow-burn thriller. The drama holds you for a while before the thriller takes over. For a film which talks about the cause without milking it for visuals and sympathy, Maareesan is a novel attempt in writing and making. Even as some low moments linger, the film makes up with its effective making and strong performances. Maareesan charms its way and it is a charm that might not be cast for everyone, but has a certain ring to it which makes it a unique attempt."

Times of India: "Post-interval, Maareesan abandons its con-game pretense for something more provocative - a vigilante thriller that's remarkably blunt about its stance on justice. The film doesn't debate whether pedophiles deserve death; it simply serves it cold.What works is watching these two broken men circle each other. Daya, a thief discovering ethics he didn't know he had, finding in Velayudham the father he never had. Velayudham, channeling his grief into cold revenge. Neither man is virtuous, both are oddly sympathetic. Maareesan works best when it lets its contradictions breathe - two criminals finding kinship in their damaged moral compasses, each justifying their crimes through different lenses." ‘Maareesan’ Teaser: Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu Steer a Gripping Mystery in Sudheesh Sankar’s Upcoming Tamil Film (Watch Video).

