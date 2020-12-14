Actors Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh lead the list of most mentioned stars from the southern film industries on Twitter in 2020. According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report about top tweets in Tamil and Telugu Entertainment, Mahesh Babu's tweet wishing fellow actor Pawan Kalyan was the most retweeted tweet by a Telugu star on the microblogging site. The post stirs up nostalgia as the actor shared an old picture with the birthday wishes. From Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdam to Dulquer Salmaan’s Maniyarayile Ashokan, 7 South Films of 2020 That Released Directly on OTT and Left Us Annoyed! (LatestLY Exclusive)

When it comes to most mentioned South Indian actors of 2020 (Male), Mahesh Babu is followed by Pawan Kalyan, Vijay, Jr NTR, Suriya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi Konidela. In the most mentioned South Indian actors of 2020 (female), Keerthy secured the top spot. Kajal Aggarwal is second, with Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Taapsee, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Trish following her. Google Year In Search: Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji – Here Are The Top 5 Movies Searched In 2020 In India!

Vijay's "Master" is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2021. The release of songs and trailers across the year managed to garner love from fans with the film topping conversation charts in 2020. It was the Most Tweeted about South Indian film in 2020. Pawan Kalyan-starrer "Vakeel Saab" was second in the list. Ajith's "Valimai" was third in the list, followed by "Sarkaru Vaari Paata", "Soorarai Pottru", "RRR", "Pushpa", "Sarileru Neekevvaru", "KGF Chapter 2" and "Darbar". The results are based on the total number of retweets /likes /quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15 this year.

