Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are Tollywood’s perfect and most loved couple. Today, this duo is celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary and from friends to fans, all have been showering tons of love to this lovely couple on social media platform. From the couple’s throwback pictures, to thoughtful posts, many have expressed wished the couple. Even the superstar shared an adorable picture post for his wife that read, “Happy 16th my love.. To forever and beyond with you”. 7 Adorable Pictures Of Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar That Are A Must See!

It was on the sets of Vamsi in Australia when Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar started to date each other. Before getting hitched, the duo dated for four years. And then in February 2005, Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in a grand affair. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by fans. Mahesh Babu Reveals His Crush for His Wife Namrata Shirodkar Before Marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Happy 16th anniversary to the most inspirational couple @urstrulymahesh ❤️ #namratashirodkar God bless you people with health and happiness always♥️#HappyAnniversaryNamrataMahesh pic.twitter.com/joxqiSMVC1 — 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 (@urstrulyKhanna) February 9, 2021

Happy 16th Anniversary to the most beautiful Pair 💙💙 and my all time fav Couple 🤩🤩 @urstrulyMahesh and #NamrataShirodkar ❤️❤️❤️#SarkaruVaariPaata#HappyAnniversaryNamrataMahesh pic.twitter.com/p8En09qOv2 — Rohitha DHFM 👸 (@DhfmRohii) February 10, 2021

Wishing a very Happy 16th wedding anniversary to @urstrulyMahesh and #NamrataShirodkar One of the best couple 💑❤ ever seen👌🌟🤩🥰😘😍🙏🙌 #HappyAnniversaryNamrataMahesh pic.twitter.com/hyUq8995dm — urstrulyShrishvan (@shrishvan) February 10, 2021

Earlier during a Q&A session when a fan had asked Mahesh Babu if he has crush on anyone, to it he had responded as saying, “I did at 26! Then I married her Namrata Shirodkar”. Another fan asked the actor, what he would like to be remembered. To that he replied, “I would like to be remembered as a great actor, an amazing father to my children and a great husband to my wife.” We wish Mahesh and Namrata a very happy anniversary!

